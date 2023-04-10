AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose by 18.4 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.17/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 27.7 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.05/gallon on Easter Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/gallon, a difference of 34 cents. The lowest price in Texas yesterday was $2.50/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.79.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.57/gallon on Monday, up 13 cents from a month ago and 52.6 cents lower than a year ago. GasBuddy also noted that the average price of diesel fell nationally by about 1.6 cents in the last week to stand at $4.15/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

$3.20/gallon, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.21/gallon, up 18.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”