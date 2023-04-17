AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest update from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area shot up 10.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.28/gallon on Monday. Those prices were 28.7 cents higher than a month ago and 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.15/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49/gallon, a difference of 34 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.78/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.51.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.65/gallon on Monday. GasBuddy noted that average was up 22.1 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 0.3 cents in the last week, meanwhile, to stand at $4.15/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.20/gallon, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.33/gallon, up 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.28/gallon, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/gallon.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”