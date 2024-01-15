AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in the Amarillo area rose 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average price of $2.43/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 44.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.33/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.49/gallon, a difference of 16 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $1.79/gallon while the most expensive was $3.79/gallon, a difference of $2.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.04/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 2 cents in the last week to stand at $3.89/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.45/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.73/gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.48/gallon, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/gallon.

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels. Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We’ll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move.”