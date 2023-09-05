AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 1.3 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.35/gallon on Tuesday. Those prices were noted as 13.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.6 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.17/gallon on Labor Day while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 42 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Monday was $2.89/gallon while the highest was $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.50.

Gas prices nationally fell 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.77/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That national average was down 4.4 cents from a month ago and 2.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 9.6 cents in the last week, meanwhile, to stand at about $4.435/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.36/gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/gallon.

$3.36/gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.38/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.38/gallon.

$3.38/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.38/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.42/gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/gallon.

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September.”