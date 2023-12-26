AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area jumped by 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.54/gallon on Tuesday. That price was noted as 10 cents lower than a month ago and 6.5 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.37/gallon on Christmas while the most expensive was $2.61/gallon, a difference of 24 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Christmas was $2.25/gallon while the highest was $3.89/gallon, a difference of $1.64.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.07/gallon on Tuesday. That national average was noted by GasBuddy as down 13.8 cents from a month ago and 1.8 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel also rose in the last week, going up 0.6 cents to reach $4/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $2.55/gallon, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/gallon.

Midland Odessa – $2.85/gallon, up 28.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.56/gallon.

Oklahoma – $2.59/gallon, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.56/gallon.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”