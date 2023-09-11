AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area rose 25.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.60/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 12.4 cents higher than a month ago and a staggering 49.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.37/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 32 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.89/gallon while the highest was $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.50.

Nationally, gas prices rose 1.6 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.79/gallon on Monday. GasBuddy noted that the national average was down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 11.4 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 0.9 cents in the last week to stand at around $4.42 per gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.48/gallon, up 12.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36/gallon.

$3.48/gallon, up 12.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.40/gallon, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/gallon.

$3.40/gallon, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.70/gallon, up 29.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/gallon.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”