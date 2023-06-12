(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 12, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Amarillo area rose 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.19/gallon. Those prices were noted as 19.5 cents higher than a month ago and 138.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.09/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 50 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.19/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.98.

Nationally, the price of gas rose 5.6 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.57/gallon on Monday. That national average was reported as up 5.7 cents from a month ago and 144.6 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents in the last week to stand at an average of $3.87/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.99/gallon, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon.

$2.99/gallon, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.00/gallon, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$3.00/gallon, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.16/gallon, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/gallon.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”