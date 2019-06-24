Amarillo gas prices fall to $2.25/g average

Amarillo gas prices have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 23.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.29/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $5.86/g, a difference of $3.94/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today.

The national average is down 19.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: