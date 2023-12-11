AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.48/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 32.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $1.59/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.61/gallon, a difference of $1.02/gallon. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $1.59/gallon while the highest was $3.99/gallon, a difference of $2.40/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.11/gallon, down 23.7 cents from a month ago and 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 8.4 cents in the last week to stand at $4.10/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.54/g, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/gallon.

$2.54/g, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.59/gallon, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/gallon.

$2.59/gallon, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.55/gallon, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.65/gallon.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”