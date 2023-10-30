AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy report, gas prices in Amarillo fell by 9.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.09/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 38 cents lower than a month ago and 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.92/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.35/gallon, a difference of 43 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.47/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $2.02.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.45/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 36.3 cents from a month ago and 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to stand at $4.43/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $3.05/gallon, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16/gallon.

Midland Odessa – $3.10/gallon, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/gallon.

Oklahoma– $3.06/gallon, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/gallon.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone done extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week. Nevada could join the sub-$4 club by Thanksgiving, and some stations in California will soon see a three-handle price return. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”