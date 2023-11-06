AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 17.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.91/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 48.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 27 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.69/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.19/gallon while the highest was $5.39/gallon, a difference of $3.20.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.38/gallon on Monday. That average was noted as down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 6.6 cents in the last week to stand at $4.38/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.87/gallon, down 18.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.99/gallon, down 11.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.94/gallon, down 12.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06/gallon.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”