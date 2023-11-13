AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 11.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.80/gallon on Monday. Those prices were considered 45.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.63/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.91/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.11/gallon, a difference of $1.82.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.33/gallon on Monday. The national average was down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and was down 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel also fell by 4.2 cents in the last week to stand at $4.34/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.78/gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.92/gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.83/gallon, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/gallon.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”