Amarillo gas price falls below $2/g; $2.10/g average

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 15.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 43.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.94/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.25/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today.

The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: