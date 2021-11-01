Amarillo gas prices fall, average $2.88 per gallon after Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Starting off a new work week as well as the month of November, Amarillo gas prices saw a decrease of 2.3 cents. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, the average price for gas in the area was $2.88 per gallon on Monday morning. This was noted at 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Price reports from GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.79 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.10 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents. Across the state of Texas, the lowest price was $2.57 per gallon, with the highest of $4.09 per gallon – a difference of $1.52.

Nationally, the price of gas rose 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.38 per gallon. That national average was noted as 19.5 cents higher per gallon from a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo:

Lubbock- $2.94/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

Midland Odessa- $3.14/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.14/g.

Oklahoma- $3.01/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While California’s high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead. OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn’t seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply.”