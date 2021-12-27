Amarillo gas prices fall, average $2.67 per gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to tracking data from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 2.8 cents in the last week, resting at an average of $2.67/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were 13.4 cents lower than a month ago, and around 85.0 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports showed the cheapest station in Amarillo to have a price of $2.56/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference 43.0 cents. Statewide, the lowest price in Texas was noted at $1.99/gallon while the highest was $3.89/gallon, a difference of $1.90.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.25/gallon Monday morning. That national average was shown to have lowered 14.0 cents from a month ago, though stands $1.01/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in Amarillo’s neighboring areas included:

Lubbock- $2.74/gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76.

Midland Odessa- $3.00/gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04.

Oklahoma- $2.82/gallon, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it – the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”