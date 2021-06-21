Amarillo gas prices fall, average $2.59 / gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices fell 3.2 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey through the area, bringing the average price to $2.59/ gallon on June 21.

Prices in Amarillo, according to the GasBuddy data, are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 90.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest gas station in Amarillo set prices to $2.48/gallon today while the most expensive is $2.95/gallon, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.

In Texas, the lowest price is noted at $2.14/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.68/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.93/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

Oklahoma- $2.73/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”