AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo fell 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.48/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 20.7 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.33/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79/gallon, a difference of 46 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.90/gallon while the highest was $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.49.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 3.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon on Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1 cent lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.48/gallon, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.54/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.36/gallon, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.48/gallon, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/gallon.

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”