AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 8.8 cents in the last week for an average of $3.60 per gallon Monday morning. Those prices were reported as 55.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, despite the fall, and stand $1.04/gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo priced gas at $3.47/gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon, a difference of 52 cents. The lowest price across Texas on Sunday was noted at $3.16/gallon, while the highest was $4.82/gallon, a difference of $1.66.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell around 9 cents in the last week, said GasBuddy, for an average of $4.23/gallon Monday morning. That national average was noted as 71.5 cents per gallon up from a month ago and $1.37/gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo reported gas prices, including:

Lubbock- $3.75/gallon, down 12.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.87/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $4.02/gallon, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.74/gallon, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/gallon.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”