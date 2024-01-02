AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.45/gallon on the first Tuesday of 2024. Those prices were noted as 16.3 cents lower than a month ago and 41.6 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.34/gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $2.62/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price in Texas was $2.23/gallon on Monday while the highest was $3.99/gallon, a difference of $1.76.

Nationally, gas prices fell 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.06/gallon on Tuesday, down 17.3 cents from a month ago and 12.6 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell by 4.5 cents in the last week to stand at $3.96/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.51/gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.83/gallon, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.58/gallon, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.59/gallon.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago. The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer.”