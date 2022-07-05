AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo fell 8.5 cents through the last week to reach an average of $4.28/gallon Tuesday. Those prices in Amarillo were 11.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.59/gallon higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy noted the diesel price fell last week by about 6.3 cents nationally, to stand at an average of $5.72/gallon.

The cheapest station in Amarillo reported prices at $4.15/gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.39/gallon, a difference of 24 cents. Across Texas, the lowest price on Monday was recorded to be $3.69/gallon while the highest was $5.69/gallon, a difference of $2.

Nationally, gas prices fell 10.4 cents over the last week for an average on Tuesday $4.78/gallon. The national average was down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo this week included:

Lubbock- $4.30/gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.36/gallon.

$4.30/gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.36/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.30/gallon, down 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/gallon.

$4.30/gallon, down 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/gallon. Oklahoma- $4.44/gallon, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.51/gallon.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”