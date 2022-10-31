AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 8.4 cents per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.11/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 17.6 cents lower than a month ago and 23 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.99/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.48/gallon, a difference of 49 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.69/gallon, while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.80.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.7 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.72/gallon on Monday. Those national prices were down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 34.4 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 2.39 cents in the last week to reach $5.28/gallon.

Average gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.11/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon.

$3.11/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.27/gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon.

$3.27/gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.25/gallon, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

