AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 7 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.34/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 5.5 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.24/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.81/gallon, a difference of 57 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.99/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.30.

Gas prices nationally fell 4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.78/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That national average was up 5.8 cents from a month ago and 3.5 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 3.3 cents in the last week, meanwhile, to stand at about $4.33/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.41/gallon, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/gallon.

$3.41/gallon, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.38/gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon.

$3.38/gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.45/gallon, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.52/gallon.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”