AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.36/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 65.3 cents lower than a month ago and 60 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, priced at around $3.21/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.97/gallon while the highest was $4.87/gallon, a difference of $1.90.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 9.9 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.92/gallon. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel declined 14.8 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.27/gallon.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock- $3.33/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

$3.33/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g. Midland Odessa- $3.56/g, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g.

$3.56/g, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g. Oklahoma- $3.43/g, down 10.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”