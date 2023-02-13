AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest price report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 7.2 cents per gallon over the last week to reach $2.96/gallon on Monday. Those prices were recorded as 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy further reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.85/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.06/gallon, a difference of 21 cents. In Texas, the lowest price was recorded on Sunday as $2.27/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.90.

Nationally, gas prices fell 7.3 cents per gallon over the last week and averaged around $3.37/gallon on Monday. That average was recorded as up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 7.3 cents in the last week to stand at $4.53/gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $2.93/gallon, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/gallon.

– $2.93/gallon, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/gallon. Midland Odessa – $3.08/gallon, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon.

– $3.08/gallon, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon. Oklahoma– $3.00/gallon, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/gallon.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”