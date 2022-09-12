AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 8.7 cents over the last week to an average of $3.11/gallon on Monday. Those prices were reported to be 27.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 35.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Sunday was priced at $2.99/gallon while the most expensive was $3.45/gallon, a difference of 46 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.75/gallon while the highest was $4.73/gallon, a difference of $1.98/gallon.

Nationally, gas prices fell 7.6 over the last week to average $3.67/gallon on Monday. The national average was down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and was 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. On average, the national price of diesel declined 5.5 cents in the last week to stand at $5.01/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.03/gallon, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon.

$3.03/gallon, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.25/gallon, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/gallon.

$3.25/gallon, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.20/gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/gallon.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

