AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, average gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.43/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 26.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in the Amarillo area was priced at $2.35/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.59/gallon, a difference of 24 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $1.99/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $2.30.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.03/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week to stand at $3.99/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.47/gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/gallon.

$2.47/gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/gallon. Midland Odessa – $2.53/gallon, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/gallon.

– $2.53/gallon, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.52/gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/gallon.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel. All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023. GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024.”