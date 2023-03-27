AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 5.3 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.92/gallon on Monday. Those prices were unchanged compared to a month ago and 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.84/gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy, with the most expensive at $2.99/gallon, a difference of 15 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.59/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.58.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 0.3 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.40/gallon, according to GasBuddy. That average was up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 83 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel prices nationally fell on average by 5.9 cents in the last week to stand at $4.19/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.84/gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/gallon.

$2.84/gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.99/gallon, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

$2.99/gallon, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.95/gallon, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”