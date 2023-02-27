AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 5.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.93/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Sunday was priced at $2.82/gallon while the most expensive was $3.01/gallon, a difference of 19 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.88.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.33/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 17.6 cents from a month ago and 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The price of diesel also fell nationally by about 7.7 cents to stand at $4.38/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $2.86/gallon, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon.

– $2.86/gallon, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.93/gallon, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”