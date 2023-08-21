AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 4.9 cents throughout the last week to reach an average on Monday of $3.41/gallon. Those prices were noted as 21.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.23/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.51/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded as $2.99/gallon while the highest was $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.40.

Nationally, the average price of gas was unchanged in the last week, reaching an average of $3.82/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as up 26 cents from a month ago and 4.5 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to stand at about $4.297/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.43/gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon.

$3.43/gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.40/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.39/gallon.

$3.40/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.39/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.52/gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.57/gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”