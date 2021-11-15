Amarillo gas prices fall 4.4 cents, average $2.83/gallon Nov. 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 4.4 cents over the last week, for an average of $2.83/gallon to begin the workweek. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of local stations, prices in Amarillo were noted at 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.17/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the price reports, Amarillo’s cheapest station reported gas prices at $2.74/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 25 cents. Statewide, Texas reported its lowest price at $2.59/gallon and the highest at $3.89/gallon, a difference of $1.30/gallon.

Nationally, the price for gas fell around 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $3.40/gallon Monday morning. That national average was marked at 9.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.28/gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas that neighbor Amarillo reported prices for Monday morning:

Lubbock- $2.89/gallon, down two cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91/gallon.

$2.89/gallon, down two cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.08/gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon.

$3.08/gallon, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.00/gallon, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”