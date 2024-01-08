AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.42 on Monday. Those prices were noted as 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 45 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.35/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/gallon, a difference of $1.04. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.19/gallon while the highest was $4/gallon, a difference of $1.81.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.03/gallon on Monday, noted as down 12.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel also fell 5.6 cents in the last week to stand at $3.90/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.49/gallon, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.74/gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.80/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.51/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/gallon.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average. However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February.”