AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the most recent GasBuddy report, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 4.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.64/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 48.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 19.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.57/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was priced at $3.10/gallon, a difference of 53 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.28/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $2.01.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.21/gallon on Monday. That national average, noted GasBuddy, is down 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.67/gallon, down 5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.72/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.76/gallon, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.73/gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/gallon.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022. The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices. However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”