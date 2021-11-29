Amarillo gas prices fall 3.6 cents, average $2.79/gallon to start the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in Amarillo fell 3.6 cents over the last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey, leaving an average of $2.79/gallon to begin the workweek. That average was noted as 9.4 cents lower than one month ago, and $1.07/gallon higher than one year ago.

Price reports from GasBuddy noted the cheapest station in Amarillo posted a price of $2.69/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was $3.10/gallon, a difference of 41 cents. The lowest price in Texas as a whole was noted to be $2.45/gallon, while the highest was $3.99/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.37/gallon, up 15.1 cent, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last month and $1.26/gallon higher than last year.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo reported prices around:

Lubbock- $2.86/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

$2.86/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g. Midland Odessa- $3.05/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

$3.05/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g. Oklahoma- $2.90/g, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”