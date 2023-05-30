AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the latest update from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell two cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.10/gallon on Tuesday. Those prices were recorded as four cents lower than a month ago and 108.2 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.42/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19/gallon, a difference of 77 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.39/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.78.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 2.7 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.55/gallon on Tuesday. GasBuddy noted that the national average was down 3.2 cents from a month ago and 105.5 cents lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell by 4.9 cents on a national level in the last week to stand at $3.91/gallon.

Gas prices in the areas neighboring Amarillo included:

$3.08/gallon, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon. Midland Odessa – $3.02/gallon, down 0.4 cents from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

– $3.02/gallon, down 0.4 cents from last week’s $3.03/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.17/gallon, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”