AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the most recent GasBuddy report, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 2.9 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.61/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 33.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.53/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was priced at $3.29/gallon, a difference of 76 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $1.92/gallon while the highest was $4/gallon, a difference of $2.08.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.21/gallon on Monday. That national average, noted GasBuddy, is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.64/gallon, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.67/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.70/gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.65/gallon, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/gallon.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year.”