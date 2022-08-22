AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.34/gallon on Monday. Those prices are 49.9 cents lower than a month ago and 61 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, reported by GasBuddy, was priced at $3.25/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49/gallon, a difference of 24 cents. The lowest price in Texas yesterday was $2.96/gallon while the highest was $4.87/gallon, a difference of $1.91.

Nationally, gas prices fell 5.1 cents per gallon over the last week, reaching an average of $3.86/gallon on Monday. The national average was down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 72.2 cents higher than a year ago. Nationally, the price of diesel declined 6.3 cents in the last week to stand at $4.97/gallon.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock- $3.30/gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/gallon.

$3.30/gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.47/gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/gallon.

$3.47/gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.46/gallon, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/gallon.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”