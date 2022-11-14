AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest updates from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell around 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.16/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 21.1 cents lower than a month ago and 32.8 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest Amarillo station priced gas at $3.00/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 69 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.50/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.99.

Nationally, gas prices fell around 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.76/gallon on Monday. The national average was noted as down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 36.3 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 2.3 cents to reach an average of $5.34/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.09/gallon, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.19/gallon, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.22/gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/gallon.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”