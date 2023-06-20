(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 20, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.17/gallon on Tuesday. Those prices were recorded as 4.6 cents per gallon higher than last month and 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Monday was priced at $3.09/gallon while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 50 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Monday was recorded at $2.60/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.57.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 1.4 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.56/gallon on Tuesday. That average was up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell 3.7 cents nationally in the last week to stand at $3.85/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.00/gallon, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

$3.00/gallon, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.01/gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon.

$3.01/gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.12/gallon, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/gallon.

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”