AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo fell 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.83/gallon on Monday. Those prices in Amarillo were noted as 29.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.2 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.61/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.01/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.00/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $2.49/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.52/gallon on Monday. The national average was noted as down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationall, the average price of diesel fell 7.9 cents to stand at $5.20/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.83/gallon, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$3.06/gallon, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.94/gallon, down 14.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/gallon.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”