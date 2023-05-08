AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest update from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 15.1 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.99/gallon on Monday. Those prices were recorded as 17 cents lower than a month ago and 82.7 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.95/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09/gallon, a difference of 14 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.63/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.66.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 7.5 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.50/gallon on Monday. GasBuddy noted that the national average was down 7.5 cents from a month ago and 80.7 cents lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell by 6.3 cents on a national level in the last week to stand at $4.01/gallon.

Gas prices in the areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.98/gallon, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon. Midland Odessa – $3.08/gallon, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon.

– $3.08/gallon, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.11/gallon, down 12.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/gallon.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”