AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 14.2 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.20/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 15.8 cents lower than a month ago and 29.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.03/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/gallon, a difference of 36 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $1.37/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $3.12.

Nationally, gas prices fell 9.3 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.77/gallon. That national average was reported as up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national price of diesel also rose 4 cents in the last week to stand at $5.30/gallon.

Gas prices neighboring the Amarillo area included:

Lubbock- $3.19/gallon, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/gallon.

$3.19/gallon, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.30/gallon, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/gallon.

$3.30/gallon, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.34/gallon, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/gallon.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown. While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season. Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

For the latest updates on local news, events, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.