AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy report, Amarillo gas prices fell 13.7 cents over the last week to reach an average of $4.15/gallon on Monday. Those Amarillo prices were reported to be 42.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.45/gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo was marked at $4.02/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon, a difference of 57 cents. In Texas, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.52/gallon, while the highest was $5.29/gallon, a difference of $1.77.

Nationally, gas prices fell around 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $4.66/gallon. That national average is down 34.4 cents from a month ago and $1.54/gallon higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel fell 8.5 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.65/gallon.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $4.16/gallon, down 15.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.31/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $4.22/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.30/gallon.

Oklahoma- $4.34/gallon, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44/gallon.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”