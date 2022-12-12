AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest update from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 12.8 cents over the last week to reach an average of $2.55/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 60.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 13.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, was priced at $2.35/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.72/gallon, a difference of 37 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.09/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $2.40.

Nationally, gas prices fell on average around 14.4 cents per gallon throughout the last week to reach an average of $3.21/gallon on Monday. That national average was reported as down 56.5 cents from a month ago and 11 cents lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.55/g, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/g.

$2.55/g, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/g. Midland Odessa- $2.86/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

$2.86/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g. Oklahoma- $2.67/g, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.79/g.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”