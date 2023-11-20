AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy report, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 12.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.68/gallon on the Monday before Thanksgiving. Those prices were noted as 49.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.29/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was priced at $2.81/gallon, a difference of 52 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.20/gallon while the highest was $4.11/gallon, a difference of $1.91.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.27/gallon on Monday. That national average, noted GasBuddy, is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.72/gallon, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.81/gallon, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.78/gallon, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/gallon.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”