AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 10 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.14/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 15.6 cents higher than a month ago and 54.5 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.00/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49/gallon, a difference of 49 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.49/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.68.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.58/gallon on Monday. Tha national price was noted as up by 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national price of diesel fell on average by 5.3 cents to reach an average of $4.07/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo include:

Lubbock- $3.08/gallon, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/gallon.

$3.08/gallon, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.19/gallon, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/gallon.

$3.19/gallon, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.24/gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”