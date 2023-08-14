AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.46/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 31.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 9.4 cents higher than a year ago, despite the meager drop.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.36/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.53/gallon, a difference of 17 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.71/gallon while the most expensive was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.78.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 2.5 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.82/gallon on Monday. The national average was reported as up 29.1 from a month ago and 9.6 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel shot up 12.3 cents in the last week to stand at $4.27/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.40/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.40/gallon.

$3.40/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.40/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.39/gallon, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon.

$3.39/gallon, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.57/gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level – something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”