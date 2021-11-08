Amarillo gas prices fall 1.7 cents, average $2.87/gallon to start the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in Amarillo fell 1.7 cents over the last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey, leaving an average of $2.87/gallon to begin the workweek. That average was noted as 1.6 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.31/gallon higher than one year ago.

Price reports from GasBuddy noted the cheapest station in Amarillo posted a price of $2.78/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was $3.10/gallon, a difference of 32 cents. The lowest price in Texas as a whole was noted to be $2.53/gallon, while the highest was $3.68/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.41/gallon, up 15.1 cents from last month and $1.31/gallon above last year.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo reported prices around:

Lubbock- $2.91/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.

$2.91/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g. Midland Odessa- $3.09/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

$3.09/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g. Oklahoma- $3.02/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “At OPEC’s monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption.”