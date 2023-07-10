(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 10, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.15/gallon on Monday. Those prices were reported as 5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 99.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.07/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 52 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.52/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.65.

Nationally, the average price of gas remained the same in the last week at around $3.50/gallon on Monday. That average was reported as down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 116.7 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 1.3 cents in the last week, meanwhile, to stand at $3.79/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.18/gallon, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/gallon.

$3.18/gallon, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.96/gallon, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/gallon.

$2.96/gallon, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.10/gallon, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”