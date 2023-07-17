AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 1.5 cents over the last week to reach an average of $3.14/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 84.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.06/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 53 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.62/gallon while the highest was $4.06/gallon, a difference of $1.44.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.53/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and 97.5 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel, meanwhile, rose 0.1 cents in the last week to stand at $3.80/gallon.

Gas prices in the areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.14/gallon, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $2.96/gallon, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.11/gallon, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/gallon.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”