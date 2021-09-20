Amarillo gas prices fall 1.4 cents, average $2.73/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – GasBuddy’s daily survey of Amarillo stations reported that local gas prices fell 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, reaching an average of $2.73/gallon Monday morning. Current prices were noted as .4 cents lower than a month ago, and 98.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Price reports from GasBuddy marked the cheapest station in Amarillo to be priced at $2.60/gallon, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 39 cents. The lowest price statewide was $2.53/gallon Monday morning, while the highest was $3.99/gallon.

Nationally, gas prices were reported to have raised 1.3 cents in the last week for an average of $3.18/gallon. This marked a rise of 1.8 cents from a month ago and $1.01/gallon from a year ago.

Gas prices reported from areas neighboring Amarillo:

Lubbock – $2.71/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

– $2.71/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g. Midland Odessa – $3.02/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

– $3.02/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g. Oklahoma– $2.84/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/g.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”